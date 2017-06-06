9 Girl Groups You Definitely Wanted to Be a Part of in the '90s

The '90s were an exceptional time for girl groups. Young women frequently banded together to create songs about female empowerment and the importance of all-female friendships. Who could forget the beloved Spice Girls or the crazy, sexy, cool style of TLC? Whether you wanted to be a part of Destiny's Child or the Dixie Chicks, there was something for everyone during the '90s era. Reminisce about nine fierce girl groups that you and your childhood posse swore you were a part of with these throwback photos.