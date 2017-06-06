 Skip Nav
9 Girl Groups You Definitely Wanted to Be a Part of in the '90s
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters
9 Girl Groups You Definitely Wanted to Be a Part of in the '90s

The '90s were an exceptional time for girl groups. Young women frequently banded together to create songs about female empowerment and the importance of all-female friendships. Who could forget the beloved Spice Girls or the crazy, sexy, cool style of TLC? Whether you wanted to be a part of Destiny's Child or the Dixie Chicks, there was something for everyone during the '90s era. Reminisce about nine fierce girl groups that you and your childhood posse swore you were a part of with these throwback photos.

The '90s It Girls You Wanted (and Still Kind of Want) to Be

Kelly Rowland's Son, Titan, Got His Very Own Destiny's Child Reunion
Truffle Shuffle Polly Pocket Purse
Why Sex and the City Is Still Important
Latin Summer Jams 2017
Lisa Frank Glamour Dolls Eye Shadows
