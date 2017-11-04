Flash Back to Justin Timberlake's First Super Bowl Performance With *NSYNC

Amid news of Justin Timberlake's upcoming Super Bowl performance, there's been plenty of buzz over the last time he hit the Super Bowl stage with Janet Jackson — but that's not the only time he's been in the halftime spotlight. Back in 2001, JT made his big Super Bowl debut with *NSYNC. After a brief skit with Ben Stiller, the group opened with "Bye Bye Bye" before Aerosmith played "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing." Then it was back to *NSYNC with "It's Gonna Be Me," which transitioned into Aerosmith's "Jaded" before the final, unforgettable spectacle: "Walk This Way" featuring Nelly, Mary J. Blige, and Britney Spears, who wore a sock on her arm. So 2001, right? Keep reading to watch a video of the halftime show, then relive the memorable moments in pictures.