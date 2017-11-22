 Skip Nav
*NSYNC Just Dropped Holiday Merchandise: It's Gonna Be SLEIGH
The holidays have come early for boy-band fans because *NSYNC just dropped merchandise that'll have you saying, "I guess it's Christmastime." Just a few days after the group announced a new line of merchandise coming in 2018, they kicked off their collaboration with licensing company Epic Rights by releasing holiday products with some truly incredible names. It's gonna be SLEIGH? Incredible. Tearin' up my hat? Perfect. Bye, bye, bye Santa? Sold. Turn up the volume on *NSYNC's Home For Christmas, and take a look at all the holiday sweaters, ornaments, and accessories for the girl who has everything.

No Strings Attached Sweater
$80
from nsync.com
Buy Now
It's Gonna Be Sleigh T-Shirt
$25
from nsync.com
Buy Now
Under My Tree Pin
$10
from nsync.com
Buy Now
Bye Bye Bye Santa Crewneck Sweatshirt
$45
from nsync.com
Buy Now
If I'm Not the Ornament
$15
from nsync.com
Buy Now
Tearin' Up My Hat
$35
from nsync.com
Buy Now
It's Gonna Be Sleigh Mug
$14
from nsync.com
Buy Now
I Guess It's Christmas Time Crewneck Sweatshirt
$45
from nsync.com
Buy Now
It's Gonna Be Sleigh Shoes
$40
from nsync.com
Buy Now
Just Got Pinned
$10
from nsync.com
Buy Now
