NSYNC Just Dropped Holiday Merchandise: It's Gonna Be SLEIGH

The holidays have come early for boy-band fans because *NSYNC just dropped merchandise that'll have you saying, "I guess it's Christmastime." Just a few days after the group announced a new line of merchandise coming in 2018, they kicked off their collaboration with licensing company Epic Rights by releasing holiday products with some truly incredible names. It's gonna be SLEIGH? Incredible. Tearin' up my hat? Perfect. Bye, bye, bye Santa? Sold. Turn up the volume on *NSYNC's Home For Christmas, and take a look at all the holiday sweaters, ornaments, and accessories for the girl who has everything.