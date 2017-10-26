 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Celebrity Weddings
Exes Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher Narrowly Avoid Each Other at a Star-Studded Wedding
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed

Nicole Kidman's Birthday Message For Keith Urban 2017

Nicole Kidman Praises "Baby Daddy" Keith Urban on His Milestone Birthday

Nicole Kidman celebrated Keith Urban's 50th birthday with a heartfelt message posted on her Facebook page. "Happy birthday to my husband, best friend, lover, baby daddy and the greatest man in the world," the Big Little Lies actress wrote along with a black and white photo of the two. "We are so lucky that you are ours. Love you from Nicole Mary, Sunday Rose & Faith Margaret xx."

Nicole and Keith tied the knot back in June 2006 and are the proud parents of two adorable daughters, Sunday and Faith. Although the couple rarely share photos of their children, they aren't afraid to show their public displays of affection for one another.

Kidman, who has been making the most of 2017, recently praised her husband following that Alexander Skarsgard kiss at the Emmys. "I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world," she said. Something tells us Keith is feeling the love thanks to her sweet birthday shout-out.

Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesKeith UrbanNicole Kidman
Celebrity Couples
19 Celebrity Power-Couple Costume Ideas
by Caitlin Hacker
Old Hollywood Couples Halloween Costume Ideas
Nostalgia
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2017 ACM Awards
Celebrity Couples
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Bring Their Love to the ACM Awards
by Monica Sisavat
Nicole Kidman Through the Years
Nicole Kidman
Proof That Nicole Kidman Is (and Will Always Be) a Total Knockout
by Kelsie Gibson
Keith Urban "Fighter" Dance Video
Viral Videos
We'd Never Expect People to Dance to Keith Urban's "Fighter" Like This, but Here We Are
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds