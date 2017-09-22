Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Daughters Pictures
3 Rare Glimpses We've Gotten of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Little Girls
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made their Aussie love official when they tied the knot in June 2006, and since then, they've welcomed two daughters: Sunday, who was born in 2008, and Faith, who came along two years later. Nicole recently gave a sweet shout-out to her little girls during her Emmys acceptance speech, prompting many to wonder why she didn't acknowledge her two older children, son Connor and daughter Isabella, whom she adopted during her marriage to Tom Cruise. Nicole did make mention of her adult kids in an interview days later, saying, "I have two adult children who are grown-up, one of them's married, and then I have little girls." We don't get many glimpses at Nicole and Keith's daughters, but when we do, it's adorable to see.