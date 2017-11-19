 Skip Nav
Pink and Carey Hart Showed Up to the AMAs Looking — Dare We Say It — F*ckin' Perfect

If there's one couple we can't seem to get enough of, it's definitely Pink and Carey Hart. On Sunday, the couple popped up at the American Music Awards in LA looking like red carpet royalty. Pink stunned in a pink ruffled gown, while Carey kept things dapper in a black suit. Pink is set to open the show alongside Kelly Clarkson, and we can already tell it's going to be one hell of a performance.

Pink Gives James Corden a Lesson in Singing Upside Down During Carpool Karaoke

The couple's date night comes just weeks after Pink attended the CMA Awards with her 6-year-old daughter Willow. Not only did the duo look like two real-life princesses in their gorgeous dresses, but they shared a cute moment on the red carpet as Pink stopped to help Willow with her hair.

