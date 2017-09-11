 Skip Nav
Schooling the Royal Family: How Have the British Royals Been Educated?

When it comes to getting a right royal education, times have changed since the queen was homeschooled in Buckingham Palace with a governess and private tutors. Prince William was the first future monarch who was educated entirely in the public system, and now his son, Prince George, is following suit. The 4-year-old royal started at Thomas's Battersea this year, so we're looking back over how the rest of his family got on during their school years – and discover how some fared better than others.

