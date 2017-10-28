This Fact About Prince Harry Will Give You Hope That You, Too, Can Land Your Dream Crush

 Skip Nav
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating for more than a year now, but it seems Harry had his sights set on the Suits actress long before then. According to royal expert Katie Nicoll, the royal described Meghan as his "ideal girl" two years before they even met. "He had a crush on Rachel Zane [Meghan's Suits character] two years before he met Meghan, and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends," Katie explained in a preview for the When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance special, which premieres in the UK on Oct. 27. "She told me she'd been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, 'Harry, who's your ideal girl?' And he said, 'Meghan Markle from Suits.'"

Earlier this week, Katie told ET that Meghan and Harry could be hitting a major milestone very soon. "Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November," she revealed. "She's not signing up for another series of Suits. She's planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home." Guess we'll just have to wait and see if the reports are true.

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
