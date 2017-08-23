Prince Harry on Diana: "The People That Caused the Accident Were Taking Photos of Her Dying"

This month marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's shocking death, and just as it was when she was alive, the world is still very much enamored with her. Because of the upcoming anniversary (Diana died in a car accident in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997), there have been numerous TV specials about her incredible life that include interviews with people close to her. But in the upcoming two-hour film Diana, 7 Days, her two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, sit down for a much more intimate (and heartbreaking) look into what they went through after losing their mother.

Harry recalls shaking hands with mourners on the day of Diana's funeral, saying, "I remember people's hands were wet because of the tears that they just wiped away." He also opened up about those horrific death photos that were taken of Diana, adding, "One of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people that chased her into the tunnel were the same people that were taking photographs of her while she was still dying in the back seat of the car." William then appeared to almost fight back tears when he admitted that walking behind her casket was "one of the hardest things I've ever done." He also said that he was determined not to let her death break him, since he wanted her to be proud of the man he became. See the emotional clips above and below before it airs on NBC on Sept. 1.



