Salma Hayek Will Melt Your Heart With This Old Video of Her Daughter Playing the Piano

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Salma Hayek might be a sexy actress, a badass producer, a humanitarian, and a red carpet star, but she's also one of the cutest moms. The 51-year-old wished her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, a happy 10th birthday by sharing a throwback video of her kid as a toddler playing a tiny piano. In the sweet video, Valentina turns to her mom and adorably asks her mom to sing, saying: "Mama, canta ooaahh." Salma used the caption to show her love for her only daughter with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, saying: "Happy birthday Valentina! I'm so grateful for the decade of love you brought to our lives."

The Mexican and Lebanese star's daughter is taking after her father and his business savvy — he is the chairman and CEO of fashion group Kering, which owns Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and more. Salma revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Valentina had started selling slime at school. When she tried to shut down her kid's business and asked her husband for help, he instead offered Valentina strategies to make a higher profit.