 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Justin Timberlake
Who Has Justin Timberlake Dated? See 10 Famous Women Who Rocked His Body
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Doesn't Want to Clarify Her Sexuality, and We Should Be OK With That

Salma Hayek Wishes Her Daughter Happy Birthday 2017

Salma Hayek Will Melt Your Heart With This Old Video of Her Daughter Playing the Piano

Salma Hayek might be a sexy actress, a badass producer, a humanitarian, and a red carpet star, but she's also one of the cutest moms. The 51-year-old wished her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, a happy 10th birthday by sharing a throwback video of her kid as a toddler playing a tiny piano. In the sweet video, Valentina turns to her mom and adorably asks her mom to sing, saying: "Mama, canta ooaahh." Salma used the caption to show her love for her only daughter with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, saying: "Happy birthday Valentina! I'm so grateful for the decade of love you brought to our lives."

The Mexican and Lebanese star's daughter is taking after her father and his business savvy — he is the chairman and CEO of fashion group Kering, which owns Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and more. Salma revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Valentina had started selling slime at school. When she tried to shut down her kid's business and asked her husband for help, he instead offered Valentina strategies to make a higher profit.

Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsSalma Hayek
Join The Conversation
Angelina Jolie
by Monica Sisavat
Penelope Cruz Doing Salma Hayek's Hair and Makeup
InStyle
So About That 1 Time Penélope Cruz Did Salma Hayek's Hair and Makeup For the Red Carpet
by Celia Fernandez
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain Through the Years
Queen Letizia
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía of Spain
by Alessandra Foresto
Salma Hayek Photo With Ryan Reynolds's Daughter
Celebrity Kids
Salma Hayek Bonds With Ryan Reynolds's Daughter, but It's His Reaction That Has Us Smiling
by Kelsie Gibson
Salma Hayek and Husband's Sweetest Pictures
Salma Hayek
27 PDA-Filled Moments Between Salma Hayek and Her Husband, Francois-Henri Pinault
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds