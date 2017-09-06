 Skip Nav
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe play one of the hottest couples on TV, and while many Outlander fans wish they were also dating in real life, the sad truth is Sam is already taken. The actor was first linked to actress MacKenzie Mauzy in 2015 when he attended her 27th birthday bash, but it's still unclear when they officially started dating. The two have a habit of keeping their love life private; the couple rarely posts photos together on Instagram and they rarely attend red carpet events together. Even when Sam was asked if he was in a relationship in a 2015 interview, he coyly replied, "I might be." Keep reading for a look at all the pictures of Sam and MacKenzie we could get our hands on.

Sam Heughan
