 Skip Nav
Rihanna
30 Ways You Can Work Like Rihanna on Halloween This Year
Celebrity PDA
6 George and Amal Clooney Moments That Made 2017 a Little More Bearable
Prince Harry
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
See How Much Sam Smith Has Transformed Since 2013

Sam Smith first broke onto the music scene in October 2012, when he was featured on Disclosure's single "Latch," and boy, has he changed since then! After six years in the industry, four Grammy awards, two albums (his second record, The Thrill of It All, drops on Nov. 3, 2017), and innumerable performances later, Sam has become a household name.

Although you might recognize Sam more now than when he first started out as a 20-year-old British singer, he has actually evolved a lot over the last few years. You might think that isn't a lot of time, but in the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer's case, it's definitely enough time to make major style changes — especially when it comes to his hairstyle.

With 10 photos, we can prove that Sam has changed more than you'd expect — we've loved him throughout every wardrobe switch, hair change-up, and record drop.

Related
Here's How Sam Smith Dropped Over 50 Pounds

June 2013
September 2013
January 2014
December 2014
February 2015
September 2015
November 2015
February 2016
April 2016
August 2017
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity EvolutionsSam SmithMusic
Sam Smith
There Are 13 Reasons Why You'll Recognize Sam Smith's New Boyfriend
by Ryan Roschke
Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes" Song
Sam Smith
Get Ready to Sob Buckets Over Sam Smith's Gorgeous New Song
by Kelsie Gibson
Halloween Music Playlist
Music
The Perfect Playlist for Grown-Up Halloween Parties
by Maggie Panos
Sam Smith "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" Video
Sam Smith
Sam Smith's Cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" Might Make You Cry
by Maggie Panos
Sexiest Halloween Music
Spotify
Sink Your Teeth Into This Sexy and Spooky Halloween Playlist
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds