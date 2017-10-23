 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Jared Leto
Proof That Jared Leto Has Had as Many Girlfriends as He Has Hairstyles
Rihanna
30 Ways You Can Work Like Rihanna on Halloween This Year

Sam Smith Quotes About Being Gender Fluid

Sam Smith: "I Feel Just as Much Woman as I Am Man"

Sam Smith is opening up about his sexuality in a way that he never has before. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer reflected on figuring out who he was while growing up, saying, "People don't know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn and all that. There was one moment in my life where I didn't own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full makeup every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for two-and-a-half years."

Sam, who first came out when he was 4 years old, didn't do it in the public eye until 2014, right before the release of his debut album, In the Lonely Hour. "Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending," he continued. "And I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I'd just moved to London from a village — I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn't know what I wanted to say."

It wasn't until after he came out that the singer, who is currently dating 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, feared he would never be known for just his talent. "I remember being called a 'gay singer', and I didn't want that," he explained. "I wanted to be seen as a singer first, before people spoke about my private life. And now it's changed — I've changed. I realize that maybe I don't mind that title."

ADVERTISEMENT
Related
Even Sam Smith Would Get Chills From This "Too Good at Goodbyes" Dance Routine

Sam, who has the Venus symbol tattooed on each of his hands, now says he "feels just as much woman as I am man." And him being so comfortable in his own skin is something he says is reflected in his new songs. "I think they show my growth, my confidence," he concluded. "I feel like they show me. They show the gay guy I've become."

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
LGBTQSam SmithCelebrity QuotesCelebrity Interviews
Mandy Moore
The 1 Throwback Hairstyle That Makes Mandy Moore "Shudder"
by Kristina Rodulfo
How Did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Meet?
Celebrity Interviews
You'll Totally Relate to the Way Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas First Met
by Monica Sisavat
Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes" Song
Sam Smith
Get Ready to Sob Buckets Over Sam Smith's Gorgeous New Song
by Kelsie Gibson
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Quotes About Their Breakup
Celebrity Interviews
These Quotes Prove Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Aren't Like Most Broken-Up Couples
by Monica Sisavat
Kit Harington Talks About Game of Thrones on The One Show
Kit Harington
Kit Harington Reveals Why the Final Script For Game of Thrones Made Him Cry
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds