Sam Smith Talks About Being in a Relationship on Ellen 2017
Sam Smith Confirms He's in a Relationship After Kissing 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith is officially off the market! On Tuesday, the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer confirmed he is in a relationship during a fun appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I'm not [single], which is crazy," Sam said. "It's weird bringing out an album and not being single." While Sam didn't name his boyfriend directly, the singer was spotted kissing 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn in NYC earlier this month, and the two later attended a performance of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen together. Hopefully this means we'll get to see more of the couple very soon!