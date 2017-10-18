The Sweet Reason Sarah Michelle Gellar Keeps Her Marriage Out of the Spotlight

Sarah Michelle Gellar is well-known for her empowering role on Buffy The Vampire Slayer from the '90s, but these days, her main focus is on her family — and food. "When I had kids, I sort of reevaluated my life," the mother of daughter Charlotte and son Rocky told POPSUGAR at a recent event promoting Capital One's Savor rewards credit card. "You realize our society is such a technologically savvy and advanced community, but what are those moments where you really connect? Where you put the phones down and you really have that one-on-one moment. I had this epiphany and I realized everything in my life was around food. Whether that's having dinner at your home in the kitchen or you're hanging out with friends, those are where the memories happen."

In fact, a lot of her most memorable family moments happen to deal with food. Even though her kids have differing tastes, both literally and figuratively, there is one rule that their whole family abides by: try something more than once. "Our rule in our family is you have to try something 10 times and two times more before you decide you don't like it," she said. "They know in our household that you have to try new things." While she admits she doesn't have a favorite family memory in the kitchen, she adds that "the little moments" are what make motherhood so special. "It's the times you don't realize they're paying attention."

Of course, part of what makes her family extra special is her loving husband of 15 years, Freddie Prinze Jr. While the two have given us glimpses of their sweet bond from time to time, they usually keep their romance out of the spotlight. "I love that we keep our relationship private," she adds. "I think that's probably why we manage to survive." Although, their ability to make each other laugh certainly helps as well. "We really enjoy each other's company."