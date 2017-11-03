 Skip Nav
Selena Quintanilla
Selena Quintanilla Is Finally Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Celebrity Couples
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
Selena Gomez Has That New-Old Relationship Glow After Getting Back With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez looked downright radiant while grabbing juice with a friend in LA on Thursday. The "Wolves" singer covered up in a shearling denim jacket and jeans for the outing and was all smiles while making her way down the street. On Friday, she was spotted heading out of a workout looking equally glowy. Selena and her relationships have made major headlines this week; not only was it confirmed that she and her boyfriend of nearly a year, singer The Weeknd, have called it quits, but it was also revealed that she and her on-off beau, Justin Bieber, have officially decided to give things another try. The couple, who dated from 2010 to 2013, reconnected after Selena's recent kidney transplant and have been photographed on a handful of dates. Will we see them making it red carpet or Instagram official soon?

