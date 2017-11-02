 Skip Nav
Cue the Waterworks: Selena's Sister Helps Place Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The late Selena Quintanilla will finally receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Before that can happen, the star needs to actually be placed, and Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, was on hand to help with the process. The star is set to be revealed on Nov. 3, which will also be recognized as "Selena Day" in the city of Los Angeles. "They don't give this honor to everyone, so I'm beyond honored. . . to be able to participate in the making of it, priceless," Suzette wrote on Facebook.

It's been 22 years since Selena's death, but her legacy is still very much alive. Her highly anticipated MAC collection was released, she still holds the record for bestselling Latin album, she got her own Google Doodle, and major retailers are even selling t-shirts to honor her. If this is how we're feeling with just the star being placed, we are going to need a while to recoup when it's finally revealed.

