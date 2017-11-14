Tiffany Haddish's Hilarious SNL Monologue Will Make You Clutch Your Pearls

Tiffany Haddish had the distinguished honor of hosting Saturday Night Live this week, and the Girls Trip actress made history by becoming the first African-American female comedian to host the show in its 42-year run. In her six-minute opening monologue, Tiffany joked about Donald Trump's wig ("His lace fronts are off the chain!") and addressed the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal ("If you got your thing-thing out, and she got all her clothes on, you're wrong!"). It's safe to say Tiffany was definitely prepared for her SNL debut. Watch the full monologue above, and yes, prepare to clutch your pearls.