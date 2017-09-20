 Skip Nav
What Are the Invictus Games? Here's What You Need to Know About Prince Harry's Annual Event

The third annual Invictus Games officially kick off in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 23, but before we go any further, you might be wondering what the Invictus Games are all about. After serving in Afghanistan, Prince Harry was introduced to the Warrior Games during a trip to the US in 2013. He made it his mission to create an event similar to it that used sports to help aid the physical, psychological, and social recovery of active-duty soldiers and veterans, and as a result, Harry launched the seven-day sporting event in September 2014. The title comes from the Latin word "invictus," meaning unconquered or undefeated, and the competition features more than 550 competitors from 17 nations and a dozen sports, including archery, cycling, golf, indoor rowing, and wheelchair basketball. Harry has already announced that the fourth Invictus Games will take place in Sydney, Australia, in October 2018.

To make matters even more exciting, Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, is rumored to attend the Games, which happen to be where Meghan and Harry first met. If Meghan does show up, the philanthropic event will mark the couple's first public appearance since they first got together in 2016. Guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
