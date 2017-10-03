Yes, Sam Heughan Is Hot, but He's Way More Than Just a Pretty Face

Sam Heughan is arguably one of the best things about Outlander, and not just because he's extremely good-looking. The 37-year-old actor, who is dating MacKenzie Mauzy, is also extremely talented. That shouldn't come as a surprise, though, given the fact that Sam graduated from Glasgow's Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) in 2003. The native Scot studied the school's BA acting program before breaking into the entertainment industry and eventually landing the lead role of Jamie Fraser on Outlander.



Earlier this year, Sam paid a special visit to his alma mater and talked about his experience at the school. "The most important thing that RCS taught me is that we're always learning," he said. "You take what you want from each thing that you study each day, and use what works for you or what works for that particular job at hand." Beauty and brains? Check.