 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?
Miley Cyrus
The People (and Animals) Miley Cyrus's Songs Are About

Sam Heughan and MacKenzie Mauzy in NYC September 2017

Sam Heughan Steps Out With His Girlfriend — He Really Knows How to Break Our Hearts

Sam Heughan has popped up in our dreams more times than we care to admit (yes, there were kilts involved), but it looks as though being Mrs. Heughan is something that will only happen when we're fast asleep. The Outlander actor looked all sorts of fine when he was photographed talking a stroll in NYC with his girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy, on Thursday. Sam, who, dare we say it, looks almost hotter with short hair, sweetly had his arm around MacKenzie as they made their way around the city.

Related
14 Devastatingly Sexy Sam Heughan GIFs That Might Just Turn You Into an Outlander Fan

Rumors of a romance between the two started swirling in 2015 when he attended her 27th birthday bash, but it's still unclear when they officially started dating. But this outing definitely proves they adore each other. Sigh. We'll just see you in our dreams tonight, Sam!

Image Source: TheImageDirect
Join the conversation
Sam HeughanCelebrity PDACelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Sam Heughan
Sam Heughan Was Kinda, Sorta Named After a Lord of the Rings Character
by Kelsie Gibson
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's Cutest Pictures
Outlander
Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns
by Monica Sisavat
Ian Somerhalder Apologizes For Birth Control Comments
Celebrity PDA
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologizing For Birth Control Backlash
by Kelsie Gibson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Third Child
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
Outlander Season 3 Trailer
Outlander
Outlander's Season 3 Trailer Will Simultaneously Break Your Heart and Make You Swoon
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds