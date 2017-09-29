Sam Heughan Steps Out With His Girlfriend — He Really Knows How to Break Our Hearts

Sam Heughan has popped up in our dreams more times than we care to admit (yes, there were kilts involved), but it looks as though being Mrs. Heughan is something that will only happen when we're fast asleep. The Outlander actor looked all sorts of fine when he was photographed talking a stroll in NYC with his girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy, on Thursday. Sam, who, dare we say it, looks almost hotter with short hair, sweetly had his arm around MacKenzie as they made their way around the city.



Rumors of a romance between the two started swirling in 2015 when he attended her 27th birthday bash, but it's still unclear when they officially started dating. But this outing definitely proves they adore each other. Sigh. We'll just see you in our dreams tonight, Sam!