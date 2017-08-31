15 Major Ways That Princess Diana Changed the Royal Family

When the 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer married into the royal family in 1981, there was much about the institution that had remained unchanged for decades, even centuries. As she began to feel her way through royal life, Diana's fresh, informal, and progressive style initially sent shock waves through the corridors of the palaces, but the changes she brought about have helped the family evolve with the times — and her children and grandchildren continue to benefit to this day. See 15 major ways that Diana changed the royal family.



24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana Related