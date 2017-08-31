 Skip Nav
15 Major Ways That Princess Diana Changed the Royal Family

When the 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer married into the royal family in 1981, there was much about the institution that had remained unchanged for decades, even centuries. As she began to feel her way through royal life, Diana's fresh, informal, and progressive style initially sent shock waves through the corridors of the palaces, but the changes she brought about have helped the family evolve with the times — and her children and grandchildren continue to benefit to this day. See 15 major ways that Diana changed the royal family.

Meet and Mingle
Public Displays of Affection
Touring Together
Come Fly With Me
Hospital Heirs
Getting Schooled
Out and About
Rough and Tumble
Breaking Down Barriers
Diana the Clown
Reach Out and Touch
Public Image
Getting Candid
Raising Funds
The Press
Celebrity FactsThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrincess Diana
