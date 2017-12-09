 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Meghan Markle
Thanks to Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Will No Longer Be the Oldest Royal Bride
Bikini
Iskra Lawrence Steams Up the Beach in Mexico, Then Heats Up the Pool in Miami

Who Does Meghan Markle Have to Curtsy to?

Yes, Meghan Markle Will Have to Curtsy to Kate Middleton

Now that Meghan Markle is about to join the royal family, she's knee-deep in a lot of new etiquette rules — literally. No amount of binge-watching The Crown is going to prepare her for how to meet, greet, and show respect to members of her new extended family, which includes the age-old and slightly confusing curtsy.

Female members of the family are given lower rank than male members, and until recently, wives of the queen's sons were given higher rank than her daughters and granddaughters.

There's no law that enforces a curtsy, and just a few years ago, Queen Elizabeth II herself admitted that she doesn't expect to be curtsyed to by the women she meets in public. But it is considered a sign of great respect, which is why it's remained such a tradition, whether the family is at a state function, official event, or celebrating Christmas in Sandringham.

Female members of the family are given lower rank than male members, and until recently, wives of the queen's sons were given higher rank than her daughters and granddaughters. However, now "blood princesses" like Anne, Beatrice, Eugenie, Alexandra, and even 3-year-old Charlotte are given precedence over women who have married into the royal family, like Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Kate Middleton, and soon, Meghan Markle.

Related
How Everyone From the Queen to the Corgis Warmly Accepted Meghan Markle Into the Royal Family

So, who will Meghan be curtsying to? Her sister-in-law Kate, for one, as she's married to a future king. Same goes for Prince Charles's wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. Meghan will also curtsy to "blood princesses" like Anne, the daughter of the sovereign, as well as Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie. When it comes to men in the family, Meghan should curtsy to anyone with a prince title. No title, no curtsy. But because of a pretty outdated rule that states that a woman's status is "validated by her royal husband," Meghan won't have to curtsy to Sophie, Countess of Wessex unless her husband, Prince Edward, is in the room. And if Harry is around, even blood princesses like Beatrice, Eugenie, and Anne's daughter Zara Tindall should curtsy to Meghan. Are you royally confused yet?

Image Source: Getty / Christopher Furlong
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsMeghan MarkleQueen Elizabeth IIKate Middleton
Queen Elizabeth II
15 Facts You Didn't Know About Buckingham Palace
by Johnni Macke
Royal Family Christmas Traditions
The Royals
12 British Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
by Marcia Moody
Meghan Markle and Her Mom's Cutest Pictures
Meghan Markle
8 Photos of Meghan Markle and Her Mom That Prove They're 2 Peas in a Pod
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Diana Confronted Camilla Parker Bowles About Affair
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
by Brittney Stephens
Queen Elizabeth II's Necklaces
Queen Elizabeth II
All of the Queen's Most Amazing Necklaces
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds