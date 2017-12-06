 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Meghan Markle Will Be Breaking a Major Tradition by Spending Christmas With the Royal Family
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Have a Glammed Up Movie Date on His 48th Birthday
Celebrity Couples
All the Celebrities Who Will Be Bringing Home New Babies in 2018

Is Meghan Markle Spending Christmas With the Royal Family?

Meghan Markle Will Be Breaking a Major Tradition by Spending Christmas With the Royal Family

Now that Meghan Markle is engaged to Prince Harry, she's about to gain a very big, very famous, very important family. Since the couple announced their plans to marry earlier this month, we've gotten tons of insight into their life together, including where they'll be living and what Meghan's royal title will be. And now, it's been revealed that the Suits star will be spending Christmas with Harry and his family for Queen Elizabeth II's annual events at Sandringham Estate — and it's a pretty huge deal.

"Attending as a fiancée is a first for the family," an insider told Us Weekly. Even when Kate Middleton got engaged to Prince William in October 2011, she spent the holidays with her family, not his. According to the source, Meghan's invite was a gesture of kindness; since both of Meghan's parents live in the US, it only makes sense that she'd spend the holiday with her fiancé's family across the pond rather than going it alone. Her esteemed invitation came after meeting with the queen for tea back in September.

Related
18 of the Best Royal Christmas Moments

"Harry asked the queen for permission last month," Us reported, adding that she is "delighted to have Harry bring his fiancée. It is a family occasion, after all, and Meghan is very much family now." We can't wait until 2018 when Harry and Meghan get their own Christmas card!

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsMeghan MarkleCelebrity CouplesPrince HarryHoliday
The Royals
Prince George Played a "Bahh-tiful" Part in His School's Nativity Play
by Celia Fernandez
Princes Harry and William Engagement Photocall Pictures
The Royals
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
by Monica Sisavat
Meghan Markle's First Wedding Dress
The Royals
We Can't Help but Think Meghan Markle's First Wedding Dress Was Inspired by Kate Middleton
by Nikita Ramsinghani
How Royal Couples Have Met
The Royals
The Sweet and (Sort of) Relatable Ways Royal Couples Have Met
by Marcia Moody
Americans Who Have Married Royals
Celebrity Engagements
15 Americans Who Married Royals — Including 1 Who Is About To!
by Johnni Macke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds