Who Has Justin Timberlake Dated? See 10 Famous Women Who Rocked His Body

We all remember (and occasionally cry a river over) Justin Timberlake's iconic romance with Britney Spears, but what other famous ladies has the singer cozied up to over the years? From big-time movie actresses to a few fellow singers, take a look back at the stars who were lucky enough to rock Justin's body before he settled down with Jessica Biel.

Fergie
Beyoncé
Britney Spears
Jenna Dewan
Alyssa Milano
Tatyana Ali
Cameron Diaz
Kate Hudson
Scarlett Johansson
Jessica Biel
