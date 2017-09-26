 Skip Nav
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame

Can you believe Lady Gaga is only 31 years old?! It seems as though the singer, actress, and artist has lived about nine lives already; born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, she hit the scene in 2008 with her single "Just Dance" and has since made a name for herself as an accomplished songwriter and high-profile performer. Her look and sound has gone from pop-art princess to fashion-forward fame monster, and in 2016, she stepped out in glamorous gowns while hitting the red carpet for award shows and taking home a Golden Globe for her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel.

Also that year, Gaga released her fifth studio album Joanne and performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and in 2017 alone, she's hit the stage at the Grammys, headlined the Super Bowl and Coachella, and premiered a documentary called Five Foot Two. Not bad for being in your early 30s! We're taking a look back at her rise to fame and epic evolution over the years — keep reading to see the photos now.

