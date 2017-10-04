 Skip Nav
Who Has Winona Ryder Dated? See Her Star-Studded Roster of Exes

Winona Ryder has been quirking up Hollywood since her debut in 1986's Lucas, and in 2016, the 45-year-old actress headed to the small screen with her role as Joyce Byers on the Netflix series Stranger Things. When it comes to her personal life, Winona has been linked to fellow actors and rock stars over the years — but her current beau is in a completely different industry. Keep reading for the 14 men who have won Winona's heart.

Rob Lowe
Christian Slater
Johnny Depp
David Pirner
David Duchovny
Matt Damon
Beck
Pete Yorn
Page Hamilton
Henry Alex-Rubin
Blake Sennett
Tom Green
James Gooding
Scott Mackinlay Hahn
