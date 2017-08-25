Scar Yourself For Life at Alamo Drafthouse's Clowns-Only It Screening

Image Source: StockSnap / F Romero

If you have a fear of clowns, just do yourself a favor and stop reading now. Because if the terrifying trailer for It isn't already enough to have you sleeping with the lights on, then the news of Alamo Drafthouse's clowns-only film screening certainly will be. Yep, you read that right — in Austin, TX, there will be an entire theater filled with clowns watching a film about a murderous, red-haired jester.

In the announcement for this Sept. 9 event, Alamo Drafthouse wrote:

"For this special screening of It, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend. Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O' Fun beginning at 5:30pm for an It pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown 'touch-ups', a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment. Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us."

Of course, the screening news immediately set social media buzzing with fear, awe, and amusement.

I'll take "Things to make you sh*t your pants" for $800, Alex. https://t.co/4OY4WgAWsn — Lonnie Martin (@ningenmanga) August 24, 2017

Just checked: only 6 seats left to this. Goddamn I love you, Austin. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) August 24, 2017

Seats to the screening booked up quickly, and at press time, the clowns-only event was entirely sold out. So much for a fear of clowns, eh?

The story behind the idea for the clowns-only movie screening is even better than the widespread fan response. When outraged men bombarded Alamo Drafthouse with insults and cries of unfair treatment over its women-only screening of Wonder Woman, one angry Facebook commenter mockingly asked if there would be a clowns-only screening of It. Instead of feeding the trolls or blocking the user, though, the theater replied and thanked the user for the great idea. Clearly, it's paid off!

While a theater filled with cotton-candy-haired folks in bizarre makeup and large shoes might not fill everybody with dread, we wonder how they'll react after watching the highly anticipated horror film. As the theater chain says in its description of the movie, "You think you've seen scary clowns? You ain't seen nothing yet."