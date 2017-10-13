Someone Perfectly Lined Up the 2 Shooting Scenes on American Horror Story: Cult

Warning: This video contains the full, unedited mass shooting scene from American Horror Story: Cult.

This week, American Horror Story: Cult went down an even darker path. Kai's latest master plan includes pulling off a mass shooting at one of his political rallies, with the help of his loyal love, Meadow. In the wake of the devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, FX decided to cut down the scene, but it made the unedited version available on specific streaming sites. As one fan noticed, the striking thing about the unedited sequence is how perfectly it lines up, both from Ivy's and Meadow's points of view. Check out the clip above to see just how well American Horror Story pays attention to detail.