Of Course Sarah Paulson Is the First Cast Member to Join American Horror Story Season 8

American Horror Story: Cult still has many mysteries to unravel, but lest we forget, there are already two more seasons of American Horror Story that have been greenlit. While not much is known about season eight, we do know one thing: its first cast member. Fittingly, it's Sarah Paulson, who was recently profiled in AdWeek, where it's casually mentioned that she has season eight to look forward to in 2018. It's reported that she will also appear in three movies next year, in addition to working on the currently theme-less eighth season: films Ocean's Eight, The Post, and Glass.

Image Source: FX
