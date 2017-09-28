This Is Where You've Seen the Hilarious Cast of American Vandal Before

American Vandal is a show about d*ck drawings. Or rather, who drew a bunch of d*ck drawings on 27 teachers' cars in the faculty parking lot at the fictional Hanover High School. While the premise might sound a little low-brow, don't be fooled — this true-crime mockumentary is one of the smartest, funniest, and most engrossing shows on Netflix. A big part of why American Vandal succeeds is due to the performances of the show's talented actors, many of whom are relatively unknown and don't break the illusion that they're just your regular, everyday high school students.

If you got the nagging feeling that you'd seen some of them before while watching, though, you're definitely not alone. From YouTube stardom to roles on Orange Is the New Black, keep reading to see where the stars got their start.