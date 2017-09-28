 Skip Nav
Netflix
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
Game of Thrones
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Is Where You've Seen the Hilarious Cast of American Vandal Before

American Vandal is a show about d*ck drawings. Or rather, who drew a bunch of d*ck drawings on 27 teachers' cars in the faculty parking lot at the fictional Hanover High School. While the premise might sound a little low-brow, don't be fooled — this true-crime mockumentary is one of the smartest, funniest, and most engrossing shows on Netflix. A big part of why American Vandal succeeds is due to the performances of the show's talented actors, many of whom are relatively unknown and don't break the illusion that they're just your regular, everyday high school students.

If you got the nagging feeling that you'd seen some of them before while watching, though, you're definitely not alone. From YouTube stardom to roles on Orange Is the New Black, keep reading to see where the stars got their start.

Related
Will There Be a Second Season of American Vandal? Here's What We Know

Jimmy Tatro as Dylan Maxwell
Tyler Alvarez as Peter Maldonado
Griffin Gluck as Sam Ecklund
Camille Hyde as Gabi Granger
Calum Worthy as Alex Trimboli
Lou Wilson as Lucas Wiley
Eduardo Franco as Spencer Diaz
Jessica Juarez as Brianna Gagne
Camille Ramsey as Mackenzie Wagner
Karly Rothenberg as Ms. Shapiro
Ryan O'Flanagan as Mr. Kraz
Genevieve Hannelius as Christa Carlyle
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
American VandalNetflixTV
Join The Conversation
Netflix
by Andrea Reiher
Reactions to American Vandal on Netflix
Fall TV
by Brinton Parker
American Vandal Netflix Trailer
Netflix
Netflix's Latest True "Crime" Series Is About D*ck Graffiti (Yes, Really)
by Quinn Keaney
Young Sheldon Details
The Big Bang Theory
Young Sheldon: What to Know About The Big Bang Theory's New Spinoff
by Maggie Pehanick
Movies Leaving Netflix in October 2017
Netflix
Time to Binge 30 Rock, Because It's Disappearing From Netflix in October
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds