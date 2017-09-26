 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander

Will There Be American Vandal Season 2?

Will There Be a Second Season of American Vandal? Here's What We Know

I did not expect all of my life's energy to be sucked into the saga of who vandalized 27 cars in the faculty parking lot at Hanover High School with dick drawings, but American Vandal is no stranger to the unexpected. Over the course of eight surprisingly engrossing episodes, Netflix's true-crime documentary parody weaves a riveting, complex (and f*cking hilarious) narrative. By the time the series concludes, we're not only left considering how the unfair stereotypes teenagers are labeled with in high school can seriously affect their lives but also who drew the damn d*cks. It's one hell of a cliffhanger, which begs the question: will American Vandal get a second season?

Netflix has yet to officially greenlight more episodes of the mockumentary, but the show's creators, Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to reveal they already have a "very detailed" idea for a potential season two in the works. Perrault explained that the reason they gave American Vandal an ambiguous ending was because they "didn't want a finale that focused entirely on who drew the d*cks" but instead one that really served their characters. "It's been a little surprising to see how many people, even after Peter's Christa Carlisle theory, [are] going in all of these different directions and having all of these other theories too," Yacenda added.

According to the creators, they're embracing the idea of a second season, which would have the same documentarians but a completely different feel. "All I think we can say right now is that there are so many true-crime tropes. Thankfully, this genre is only increasing in popularity, so there's so much more to play with that we haven't done yet," Perrault said. "So we'd love to keep the series going and love to play on some new tropes of the genre that have emerged since we were working on the show."

ADVERTISEMENT

That different feel could mean a whole new cast of characters, since it wouldn't necessarily focus on Hanover. In other words: season one might be the last we'll see of Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro). "We have a very detailed idea of what we want to do for season two. I think, like Dan said, we want it to feel very different than season one," Yacenda said. "I think it's safe to say that Peter and Sam would make a documentary in a different high school and in a different environment, for a different crime."

Although Netflix has been on a streak of cancellations lately, we — and clearly the creators — have high hopes for more American Vandal.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
American VandalNetflixTV
Join The Conversation
Lady Gaga
by Quinn Keaney
Halloween Movies For Kids on Netflix 2017
Netflix
by Alessia Santoro
How Old Are the Kids on Stranger Things?
Fall TV
by Brittney Stephens
New Movies on Netflix October 2017
Netflix
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
by Quinn Keaney
Sexiest Netflix Movies September 2017
Netflix
The 16 Sexiest Movies to Watch on Netflix in September
by Stacey Nguyen
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds