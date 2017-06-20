 Skip Nav
Bachelor in Paradise to Resume Filming Season 4 Following Controversy
Orange Is the New Black
The Cast of Orange Is the New Black Looks Way Different in Other Roles
Corinne Olympios
Bachelor in Paradise: Everything That's Happened Since Season 4 Got Canceled
Summer
Summer Reading List: 40 Books to Read Before They're Movies

Is Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 Canceled?

Bachelor in Paradise to Resume Filming Season 4 Following Controversy

The Bachelor in Paradise fandom was rocked by the news that filming on the Bachelor spin-off show's fourth season was being suspended due to "allegations of misconduct" involving contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. After news broke on June 11, Warner Bros. issued a statement saying they were "conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations," and that once the investigation was complete, they'd "take appropriate responsive action." While many assumed the drunken hook-up gone wrong between DeMario and Corinne meant season four was gone for good, apparently the footage of what happened yielded no evidence of misconduct and production on the show will resume.

"As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros. said in a second statement on Tuesday. "We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

Both Corinne and DeMario sought legal representation following the blowback of the controversy (which resulted in DeMario losing his job), and it remains to be seen if they'll still be a part of the season four cast.

Image Source: ABC
