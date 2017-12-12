 Skip Nav
It's Time to Decide Which Couple on The CW Was the Best of 2017

The CW is full of great shows, but some of the best parts are the fan-favorite couples. Do you ship Bughead on Riverdale or are The Flash's Barry and Iris your OTP? We want to know! The poll will close on Friday, Dec. 29, at 11:59 p.m., so be sure to vote before then. After you do that, be sure to vote for best TV couple of 2017 and best sexual tension!

Cast your vote using the arrows then refresh the page to see the latest results
Felicity and Oliver, Arrow
Voted!

Felicity and Oliver, Arrow

Votes: 8
Caroline and Stefan, The Vampire Diaries
Voted!

Caroline and Stefan, The Vampire Diaries

Votes: 3
Elena and Damon, The Vampire Diaries
Voted!

Elena and Damon, The Vampire Diaries

Votes: 5
Barry and Iris, The Flash
Voted!

Barry and Iris, The Flash

Votes: 14
Jane and Michael, Jane the Virgin
Voted!

Jane and Michael, Jane the Virgin

Votes: 4
Jughead and Betty, Riverdale
Voted!

Jughead and Betty, Riverdale

Votes: 9
Archie and Veronica, Riverdale
Voted!

Archie and Veronica, Riverdale

Votes: 5
Maggie and Alex, Supergirl
Voted!

Maggie and Alex, Supergirl

Votes: 5
Kara and Mon-El, Supergirl
Voted!

Kara and Mon-El, Supergirl

Votes: 5
Blake and Cristal, Dynasty
Voted!

Blake and Cristal, Dynasty

Votes: 3
