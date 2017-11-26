12 Boy Band Christmas Songs That Are So Important, They Should Be Taught in School

Before you listen to this playlist, I want you to ask yourself one thing: can the Christmas season properly start before you listen to *NSYNC's "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays?" If the answer is no, hi friend, it's nice to meet you! If the answer is yes, honestly who are you, and where were you raised?

If you're still with me, you know that *NSYNC classic 1998 Christmas album is so iconic, it's hard to even talk about. But along with those beautiful guys, some of our other favorite boy bands produced some holiday hits back in the day. From 98 Degrees' "I Do," which I definitely made my high school boyfriend listen to while imagining him propose (sad, but true), to Hanson's smooth "Merry Christmas, Baby," our ears (and hearts) were full of beautiful songs.

Boy bands are one of the last sacred things we have left on this Earth, which I was reminded of when 98 Degrees recently released their new holiday album, Let It Snow. In honor of this, and all the amazing boy band Christmas albums that came before it, lose yourself in the nostalgia-filled playlist ahead.

