 Skip Nav
Comic-Con
Try Not to Lose Your Mind Over the Emotional New Justice League Trailer
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Stranger Things
Every Single Thing You Need to Know About Stranger Things Before Watching Season 2

Claire and Jamie in Bed in Outlander Season 3 Photo

Holy Smokeshow: Outlander Just Dropped a Sneak Peek at Claire and Jamie's Sexy Reunion

Though the rest of the world might feel like it's crumbling, there's one thing we can always count on: Outlander's gloriously NSFW sex scenes. Season three has had less romance between Claire and Jamie given that whole 200-year separation and everything (and you thought your relationship had issues), but luckily the wait is nearly at an end.

On Sunday night, Outlander fans finally got a small taste of the highly anticipated print shop scene. At the very end of "Freedom & Whisky," Claire travels back through time to finally reunite with Jamie after spending the last 20 years thinking he died in the Battle of Culloden. Despite the fact the scene is unbearably brief (and ends with Jamie literally fainting at this sight of his long-lost love), book readers know what's coming next. I'll give you a hint: it starts with "a" and ends with "really incredible sex scene."

There's still a bit of time before the next episode, "A. Malcolm," comes to pass, but fortunately Starz took it upon itself to give fans the mother of all sneak peeks as to how Jamie and Claire's epic reunion will go. Spoiler alert — verra, verra well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Y'all. Y'ALL. Are you ready to see it?

. . . Are you SURE you're ready?

. . . Like, do you have a defibrillator handy? Yes? OK, fine. You're ready. Here you go:

It's happening, you guys. It's really happening. Now, if you don't mind me, I'm going to be doing this for the remainder of the day:

Image Source: Starz
Join the conversation
OutlanderTV
Outlander
The Exact Moment Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Knew Sam Heughan Was a "Solid Friend"
by Monica Sisavat
Outlander Wine
Outlander
by Erin Cullum
Will Claire See Brianna Again on Outlander?
Outlander
by Andrea Reiher
Shows Like Outlander
Outlander
10 Shows to Watch If You Love Outlander
by Andrea Reiher
Why Don't Claire and Jamie Cut Each Other in Outlander?
Outlander
by Andrea Reiher
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds