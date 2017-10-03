 Skip Nav
Coldplay's Tom Petty Tribute at Their Concert Video

Coldplay Pays Tribute to Tom Petty With an Amazing Cover of "Free Fallin'"

A few hours after the heartbreaking news of Tom Petty's death broke on Monday, Coldplay paid tribute to the music legend during their concert in Portland. After taking a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, the band joined forces with R.E.M.'s Peter Buck to perform a special rendition of "Free Fallin'" for the crowd. This is just the latest example of how stars are paying their respects to the late singer. Shortly after Petty passed away, celebrities took to social media to share their favorite memories and songs from the legendary musician. See Coldplay's moving performance above.

