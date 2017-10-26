6 Key Details We Have About Daredevil Season 3, Including the Return of Wilson Fisk

Now that Netflix has finally gotten both the disappointing Iron Fist and The Defenders out of its system, it's time to go back to the separate stories of Marvel's more entertaining heroes: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. While the premiere dates for all three have yet to be announced, a handful of key details about season three of Daredevil have started to trickle out, slowly but surely. From new villains to familiar faces, read on to see everything we know about Matt Murdock's upcoming adventures below.