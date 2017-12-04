26 Reasons Dean and Castiel Have Supernatural's Best Bromance

 Skip Nav
Crazy to believe that we've been following Supernatural for over a decade now, right? Our unwavering love for the show (and the Winchester brothers) has remained steady, and now it's stronger than ever. Some things have changed for the better, though, including Castiel's introduction back in the beginning of the fourth season. No shade toward Sam, because Supernatural wouldn't be the same without him, but Cas and Dean are an absolute blessing. These two have a high-quality bromance we didn't even know we needed. No matter how often one of them goes, the other is sure to follow . . . even if it is to hell and back.

Meet Cas and Dean
Their Undeniable Chemistry and Pure Friendship Are Heartwarming
Sometimes, They Have Trouble Understanding One Another
But Despite Their Arguments, Their Love For One Another Is Abundant
Without Each Other, Both of Them Are Sort of Lost
They Aren't Afraid of Getting in Touch With Their Emotions
Each of Them Has Memorized Their Favorite Things (Including Waffles)
Dean Is One of the First People Who Cas Has Ever Formed a Friendship With
Their Communication Is Effortless and on Point
Plus, They Have the Best Ideas
They Fight Like Real Besties (and Brothers) Do
And Talk Like a Lot of Brothers Do, Too
They're Basically Each Other's Chosen Family
They've Been a Good Influence on One Another
Sometimes, They Act Like a Married Couple
Nothing Is Off the Table When It Comes to Their Constant Poking Fun at Each Other
They Pick Each Other Up When They're Down
They Refuse to Leave Each Other in Danger
Their Hugs Are Next-Level Adorable
Their Loyalty Is Admirable and Unrivaled
They're Always There For the Little Things
They've Given Each Other Cute Pet Names
Sometimes, They Show Their Affection in Weird Ways
They Do All They Can to Help One Another
Their Reunions Are Never Less Than (Super) Emotional
In Conclusion, Dean and Cas Have the Cutest Friendship Ever
Misha CollinsJensen AcklesGifsSupernaturalTV
