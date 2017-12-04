26 Reasons Dean and Castiel Have Supernatural's Best Bromance

Crazy to believe that we've been following Supernatural for over a decade now, right? Our unwavering love for the show (and the Winchester brothers) has remained steady, and now it's stronger than ever. Some things have changed for the better, though, including Castiel's introduction back in the beginning of the fourth season. No shade toward Sam, because Supernatural wouldn't be the same without him, but Cas and Dean are an absolute blessing. These two have a high-quality bromance we didn't even know we needed. No matter how often one of them goes, the other is sure to follow . . . even if it is to hell and back.