The Marvel Cameo in Thor: Ragnarok That You Haven't Heard About Yet

Warning: we're about to dish on a major Marvel spoiler in Thor: Ragnarok.

While that other surprise celebrity cameo in Thor: Ragnarok came out of left field, there's one character appearance that makes a whole lot of sense. Early on in the third installment of the standalone Thor films, we check back in with none other than Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Basically, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) go to Earth to find their father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), whom Loki has left stranded in a human retirement home. Sadly, the human retirement home has been completely demolished. Loki then suddenly vanishes from Thor's side, and only a small card with a Bleecker Street address is left behind. Thor goes to the address to find our mystical brooding doctor, complete with his magical cape.

Doctor Strange's appearance is actually kind of a no-brainer. Their big scene gives us serious déjà vu: Thor across from Doctor Strange, drinking a huge beer stein that never seems to empty, asking about Loki's whereabouts. The reason it feels so familiar is it's pretty much an exact replication of one of the postcredit scenes for the Doctor Strange origin story film. Except this time, we have context.

As we discover, Doctor Strange has snagged Loki because he's a danger to Earth. Thor assures him they're only trying to find their father. Obviously, Strange knows where he is. Once Thor promises they'll all leave Earth after reconnecting with Odin, Loki included, he whips up a magical portal that leads them straight to their father.

The whole sequence with Strange is very short, probably an inconsequential five or so minutes of the film. Even so, the dynamic between the God of Thunder and this sort of metaphysical wizard is certainly an intriguing one, to say the least. Thor, after all, embodies the old-world magic of Norse mythology, while Strange's borderline psychic energy has entirely different origins. It's hilarious to see Thor, an otherworldly being, trying to wrap his mind around Strange's particular brand of abilities. And now, we really can't wait to see them reunite in Avengers: Infinity War!