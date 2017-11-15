 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
American Horror Story: Cult's Finale Almost Included This Huge Hotel Easter Egg
Books
9 Books That Became TV Shows This Year
Fall TV
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale? Let's Break Down the Most Likely Suspects
Award Season
Here's Why There's a Controversy Over Get Out Being Labeled a Comedy

Does American Horror Story Cult Connect to Hotel?

American Horror Story: Cult's Finale Almost Included This Huge Hotel Easter Egg

FYI: a few spoilers for the finale of American Horror Story: Cult are below!

Well, you guys, we did it: we survived American Horror Story: Cult's emotional rollercoaster ride of a finale. In addition to Ally's epic "nasty woman" one-liner and Kai's gruesome demise, "Great Again" also included a few nods to previous seasons of Ryan Murphy's anthology series. According to Sarah Paulson, however, there was one more Easter egg that didn't make it into the episode.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the finale, Paulson was asked about that shocking Lana Winters name drop. "How genius? That to me was the greatest thing ever," she said of the reference to her season two character, a journalist who has herself committed to the season's titular Asylum in order to expose its inhumane practices. She went on to explain that during one of the finale's earlier scenes, shortly after the FBI raids Kai's lair and is hauling the fallen cult leader outside, Murphy nearly included another telling connection to a previous season: Hotel.

"We did do one thing. I don't know if they left it in there [editor's note: the scene appears to be cut]. Adina walks by and I went to light my cigarette, and I see [Kai] and I don't end up getting it lit till he crosses me and gets in the van, but then I lit it. The only reason I'm saying it is I used matches from Hotel to light my cigarette. It said Hotel Cortez. We were playing a dicey game. The props guys were like, 'Should we? Can we?' I was like, 'I think we should f*cking do that!' But if it's not in there, then it's not in there [laughs]."

Given how the Hotel Cortez is still around, there's a chance that Ally and Ivy might have stayed there before the events of the show. It wouldn't have been too weird, then, if Ally had popped up with a box of Hotel Cortez matches. That being said, Cult is pretty much packed to the gills with Easter eggs as it is, so yet another wink to longtime fans might have elicited eye-rolls. Let's all say a prayer that Ryan Murphy used some restraint, for once.

Image Source: FX
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StorySarah PaulsonTV
Sarah Paulson
American Horror Story: This 1 Hint Could Mean Ally Is the Real Cult Leader
by Brittney Stephens
How Did Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Meet?
Celebrity Couples
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Didn't Start Dating Until Almost a Decade After They Met
by Kelsie Gibson
American Horror Story Season 8 Cast
Sarah Paulson
Of Course Sarah Paulson Is the First Cast Member to Join American Horror Story Season 8
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Sarah Paulson Getting Scared on Ellen DeGeneres Video
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Ellen DeGeneres Uses a Clown to Scare the Sh*t Out of Sarah Paulson
by Caitlin Gallagher
Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Paulson Pictures
Sarah Paulson
Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Paulson's Friendship Is So Beautiful, It Should Be a Crime
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds