Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Director Just Shared a 1-Word Spoiler
The First Word of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Director Just Shared a 1-Word Spoiler

Let this serve as a spoiler warning for the most insignificant Star Wars spoiler of all time.

The premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is almost here, but that hasn't stopped the internet from sucking up each and every potential spoiler and wild theory out there. The director of the second film in the new trilogy, Rian Johnson, understands this compulsive need and graciously leaked a spoiler of his own while stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday night. Is it the fate of General Hux? The true identity of Supreme Leader Snoke? Or even some more precious details about Porgs?

LOL, no. Instead, Johnson opted to share . . . drumroll please . . . THE FIRST WORD OF THE LAST JEDI. "It's we're," Johnson revealed. "W-E-apostrophe-R-E. It's huge!"

Now you'll have to excuse us while we go lay down and recover from this truly jarring bombshell, which Kimmel actually pointed out is two words. Incredible.

Star Wars The Last JediLate Night HighlightsJimmy Kimmel LiveStar WarsJimmy KimmelMovies
