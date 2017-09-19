Frankie Muniz's DWTS Performance Will Remind You Why He Was Your Childhood Crush

Remember Frankie Muniz? You know, your childhood crush from Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks? Well, he's on Dancing With the Stars this season, and it's sure to fill your heart with nostalgia. During the show's season 25 premiere, the 31-year-old actor showed off his quick feet as he danced the foxtrot to Harry Styles's "Sign of the Times" with his partner, Witney Carson. Not only did he completely surprise viewers with his smooth moves, but his infectiously bubbly personality will certainly make you grin from ear to ear. Seriously, he hasn't changed at all! Only time will tell if it was enough to defeat Nikki Bella's sexy performance.