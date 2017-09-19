 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
Stephen Colbert
Trump, Game of Thrones, and Oprah: Stephen Colbert's 17 Best Emmys Jokes
Fall
17 Movies Set in the Fall to Watch With a Warm and Spicy Latte

Frankie Muniz on Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Premiere

Frankie Muniz's DWTS Performance Will Remind You Why He Was Your Childhood Crush

Remember Frankie Muniz? You know, your childhood crush from Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks? Well, he's on Dancing With the Stars this season, and it's sure to fill your heart with nostalgia. During the show's season 25 premiere, the 31-year-old actor showed off his quick feet as he danced the foxtrot to Harry Styles's "Sign of the Times" with his partner, Witney Carson. Not only did he completely surprise viewers with his smooth moves, but his infectiously bubbly personality will certainly make you grin from ear to ear. Seriously, he hasn't changed at all! Only time will tell if it was enough to defeat Nikki Bella's sexy performance.

Join the conversation
Frankie MunizDancing With The StarsReality TVTV
Join The Conversation
Disney
DWTS: Normani Kordei Will Make a Man Out of You With Her Mulan Dance
by Kelsie Gibson
Simone Biles Not Smiling Comeback on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Simone Biles Has a Savage Comeback After Being Asked Why She's Not Smiling
by Brittney Stephens
Nikki Bella Dancing to Pink on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Nikki Bella Brings the Heat With Her Incredibly Sexy Dancing With the Stars Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Cast Pictures
Dancing with the Stars
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
by Kelsie Gibson
Why Is Julianne Hough Leaving Dancing With the Stars?
Julianne Hough
Say It Isn't So: Julianne Hough Will Not Return For Dancing With the Stars Season 25
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds