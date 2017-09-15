Why Every Single Full House Fan NEEDS to Watch Fuller House Season 3

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

We have a feeling Fuller House season three is going to be the best one yet. While it's sure to be filled with just as many one-liners and fun cameos as previous seasons, this year is extra special since it marks the 30th anniversary of Full House. And let's just say the Netflix reboot is certainly running with the nostalgia angle in the trailer for this season. As DJ and Stephanie celebrate the special occasion, Uncle Jesse, Joey, and Danny make appearances in the exact same outfits they wore in Full House's first episode. Plus, there is even more drama with DJ's love life as she gets ready to be a bridesmaid in Steve's wedding. Say it ain't so! Catch the trailer above and watch how it all unfolds when the first half of season three premieres on Sept. 22.