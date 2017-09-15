 Skip Nav
Steven Avery
Making a Murderer: 7 Theories About What Really Happened to Teresa Halbach
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Nostalgia
12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed

Fuller House Season 3 Trailer

Why Every Single Full House Fan NEEDS to Watch Fuller House Season 3

We have a feeling Fuller House season three is going to be the best one yet. While it's sure to be filled with just as many one-liners and fun cameos as previous seasons, this year is extra special since it marks the 30th anniversary of Full House. And let's just say the Netflix reboot is certainly running with the nostalgia angle in the trailer for this season. As DJ and Stephanie celebrate the special occasion, Uncle Jesse, Joey, and Danny make appearances in the exact same outfits they wore in Full House's first episode. Plus, there is even more drama with DJ's love life as she gets ready to be a bridesmaid in Steve's wedding. Say it ain't so! Catch the trailer above and watch how it all unfolds when the first half of season three premieres on Sept. 22.

Join the conversation
Fuller HouseNostalgiaFull HouseNetflixTV
Join The Conversation
Little Kids
The 34 Different Stages Kids Go Through, as Told by Michelle Tanner
by Lauren Levy
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Pictures Together
Nostalgia
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Are Still Going Strong After 16 Years
by Celia Fernandez
Sister Act 2017 Reunion Video
Nostalgia
by Quinn Keaney
Fuller House Cast Guessing Lines From Full House Video
Full House
The Cast of Fuller House Tries to Guess Which Lines Are From the Original or the Reboot
by Kelsie Gibson
Why We Need More Black Women on TV
Opinion
Black Women Are an Integral Part of a New Era of TV, and It's Absolutely F*cking Necessary
by Mekishana Pierre
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds