 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Halloween
8 Seriously Spooky Audiobooks to Enjoy This Halloween — and Maybe the Rest of the Year, Too
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Funny Stranger Things Tweets Will Turn That Frown Upside Down

It's safe to say the most die-hard Stranger Things fans probably finished the show's second season within a matter of days. In the wake of the binge-fest, there's one cold realization: it's going to be a long, long wait until season three rolls around. Combine that with all your feelings about that beautiful kiss, that tragic death, that glorious new dancing meme, Dustin's bond with his otherworldly pet Dart, and all the other things you may be experiencing in the wake of a season two marathon. I mean, there's so much to process, it's safe to say you've got a full spectrum of very volatile emotions to contend with. Luckily, we've got an antidote: a pure collection of funny tweets.

?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsTweetsHumorTV
Humor
These Saturday Night Live Halloween Sketches Will Make You Die From Laughter
by Caitlin Hacker
Teresa Mother-Daughter Riddle
Humor
Try Solving This Riddle That Is Making the Internet Go Crazy
by Erin Cullum
Popular Meme Costume Ideas For 2017
Humor
15 Meme Costume Ideas For Anyone Who Loves the Internet So Damn Much
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Flask Bracelet on Amazon
Humor
Behold, the Flask Bracelet Every Liquor-Loving Lady Needs — Available on Amazon!
by Macy Cate Williams
Sexy Fruit Basket Halloween Costume
Humor
A "Sexy Fruit Basket" Halloween Costume Exists, and We Have So Many Questions
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds