 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Books
9 Books That Became TV Shows This Year
Girls Trip
Exclusive: If You Thought Girls Trip Was Funny, Wait Till You See the Bloopers

Game of Thrones Aegon Easter Egg

Game of Thrones: This Aegon Easter Egg Is Just as Sweet as It Is Heartbreaking

For the most part, Game of Thrones is an endurance test for how many miserable, heartbreaking, and stomach-churning events you can withstand in one sitting. There have been a few bright spots over the last seven seasons, though, and Ser Davos Seaworth's tender friendship with young Shireen Baratheon is at the top of the list. As it happens, one of their tutoring sessions happens to contain a subtle Easter egg concerning the big reveal about Jon Snow's true name in the season seven finale.

As you might recall, before showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss decided to rip out our hearts with Shireen's fate, there's a scene from a few seasons back where she's trying to teach the illiterate Davos how to read and write. Reddit user Efurthy realized that Shireen's choice for the first word to teach her new student (and Jon Snow's future BFF) could not be more coincidental:

It's kind of cute that the first word Davos learns to read is Aegon from freefolk

That's right — Aegon, Jon Snow's birth name.

After spending years speculating about who Jon's real parents actually are, Bran calls upon his powers as the Three-Eyed Raven in the dramatic season seven conclusion to go back in time and confirm that they are indeed Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. The blond Targaryen prince has not, as many throughout Westeros assumed, abducted and raped Lyanna. Instead we find out that the couple are truly in love. In season six, we get a glimpse of Lyanna begging her brother, Ned Stark, to "promise" to protect her child after giving birth, and further visions from Bran reveal that Lyanna also whispers something else to Ned before she dies: "His name is Aegon Targaryen."

HuffPost reached out to actor Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos, to find out if he was aware of the connection at the time. His response? "No, are you kidding me? I don't know what the hell's gonna happen from one episode to the next," he said. "That's testament to how good the writing is on that, too. After seven seasons, people are still asking the same question they asked in season one. 'Who do you think is gonna end up on the throne?'"

Cunningham did note, however, that the Aegon reference was probably intentional. "Yeah, they're very good at that sort of thing," he said. "David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] plant little Easter eggs there if you want to see them."

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTV
Game of Thrones
The Small but Crucial Detail We Already Have About Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding
by Caitlin Hacker
Are Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Friends?
Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Have Such a Cute Friendship, You'll Want to Be Their Third Wheel
by Kelsie Gibson
Game of Thrones Behind-the-Scenes Moments
Game of Thrones
26 Behind-the-Scenes Moments on Game of Thrones That Will Change How You See Everyone
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington Pictures
Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
by Kelsie Gibson
DIY Game of Thrones Couples Costumes
Game of Thrones
30 Game of Thrones Costumes For Couples Who Want to Rule the 7 Kingdoms Together
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds