7 Things From the Game of Thrones Trailer That We Need to Discuss

On Wednesday, HBO dropped a full trailer for the seventh season of Game of Thrones. Needless to say, we're freaking out. The latest footage has unveiled even more details of what's to come, from the heated battles on the horizon to a surprising new couple. And really, that's just the tip of the iceberg (and we mean a literal iceberg, because Winter is all up in Westeros). By the same token, we also got even more confirmation that the White Walkers might arrive sooner than we all thought. Ready for a full breakdown of the new trailer? Because we sure are.