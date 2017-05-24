 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
7 Things From the Game of Thrones Trailer That We Need to Discuss
Dirty Dancing
See Which Stars Are on Board For the Dirty Dancing Remake
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer: "The Great War Is Here"
Dirty Dancing
20 Songs You Adored From the Original Dirty Dancing Soundtrack
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
7 Things From the Game of Thrones Trailer That We Need to Discuss

On Wednesday, HBO dropped a full trailer for the seventh season of Game of Thrones. Needless to say, we're freaking out. The latest footage has unveiled even more details of what's to come, from the heated battles on the horizon to a surprising new couple. And really, that's just the tip of the iceberg (and we mean a literal iceberg, because Winter is all up in Westeros). By the same token, we also got even more confirmation that the White Walkers might arrive sooner than we all thought. Ready for a full breakdown of the new trailer? Because we sure are.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTheoriesTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
J.K. Rowling
This Alternate Harry Potter Story About Neville Will Rock Your World
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Dirty Dancing Remake Pictures 2017
Abigail Breslin
Dirty Dancing Remake: Yep, Abigail Breslin Is Still Getting Put in a Corner
by Maggie Pehanick
Dirty Dancing TV Movie Details
Abigail Breslin
6 Things You Should Know About the Dirty Dancing Reboot Before It Premieres
by Kelsie Gibson
TV
Why 2017 Is a Great Year for Wonderfully Weird TV
by India Yaffe
Game of Thrones Season 7 Pictures
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Season 7 Pictures Are Here EVERYBODY PANIC
by Maggie Pehanick
Jon and Sansa Should Get Married on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Why Jon and Sansa Should Get Married on Game of Thrones
by Erin Hurley
Who Won Dancing With the Stars Season 24?
Dancing with the Stars
by Kelsie Gibson
Game of Thrones Fan Film Prequel
Game of Thrones
Ned Stark's Brother Makes an Appearance in This Epic Game of Thrones Prequel
by Brinton Parker
Who Shot Fred Andrews on Riverdale?
Riverdale
Breaking Down the Identity of the Mysterious Gunman on Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
Dirty Dancing Soundtrack
Dirty Dancing
by Maggie Pehanick
Jon Snow Attacking Littlefinger in Game of Thrones Trailer
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Season 7 Might Answer Our Prayers and Let Jon Kill Littlefinger
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Game of Thrones Foreshadowing
Game of Thrones
12 Times Game of Thrones Sneakily Foreshadowed the Future
by Erin Hurley
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds