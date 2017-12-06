 Skip Nav
17 Gift Ideas For the Person Who Never Stopped Loving Sex and the City
17 Gift Ideas For the Person Who Never Stopped Loving Sex and the City

It's been over a decade since the last episode of Sex and the City aired, but the show lives on. Part of the show's legacy remains in those poignant Carrie Bradshaw quotes that never left our minds. Of course, we also have the two movies and not the third movie because we all know how that panned out. Disappoint aside, though, the show is still on our minds, as fresh as it ever was. If you have a die-hard fan in your life, we've some timeless, Carrie-approved gifts.

Sex and the City Tote Bag
$13.67
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Custom Carrie Bradshaw Necklace
$27
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Carrie Throw Pillow
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Carrie Bradshaw Quote
$4.95
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"I Curse the Day You Were Born" Coffee Mug
$16.75
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Sex and the City Complete Series DVD
$79.99
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gold "Love" Keychain
$9.99
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Carrie Bradshaw Quote Print
$17.50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Carrie-Bradshaw-Inspired Skirt From the Movie Sex and the City
$250
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Sex and the City Samantha Saint Prayer Candle
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bradshaw White Key Tag
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Ever Thine, Ever Mine, Ever Ours" Gold Foil Print
$9.57
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Carrie & Samantha & Miranda & Charlotte Sex and the City T-Shirt
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Carrie Bradshaw Apartment Art - TV Show Floor Plan
$35.75
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Sex and the City: The Movie DVD
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Carrie Bradshaw Quote Print
$16.41
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Sex and The City 16 oz. Coffee Mug
$19.95
from amazon.com
Buy Now
