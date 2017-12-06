17 Gift Ideas For the Person Who Never Stopped Loving Sex and the City

It's been over a decade since the last episode of Sex and the City aired, but the show lives on. Part of the show's legacy remains in those poignant Carrie Bradshaw quotes that never left our minds. Of course, we also have the two movies and not the third movie because we all know how that panned out. Disappoint aside, though, the show is still on our minds, as fresh as it ever was. If you have a die-hard fan in your life, we've some timeless, Carrie-approved gifts.