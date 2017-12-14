 Skip Nav
15 Sick'ning Last-Minute Gifts For Your Favorite RuPaul's Drag Race Fan
15 Sick'ning Last-Minute Gifts For Your Favorite RuPaul's Drag Race Fan

Honey, listen. RuPaul's Drag Race was bigger than ever in 2017. Part of that is, of course, because the show moved to VH1 and pulled out all the stops for the new season. The real tea is this: the fierce looks, hilarious quotes, and all-out shade always keep us coming back year after year. As we sashay to the end of the holiday season, we've got a handful of delightful RPDR-inspired gifts that are sure to have your friend or loved one gagging.

Trixie Mattel "Boyfriend" Baseball T-Shirt
$35
from dragqueenmerch.com
Buy Now
RuPaul's Drag Race "Werk" Pillow
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Coffee Mug
RuPaul's Drag Race "Yas Gawd!" Mug
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Needlepoint Cross Stitch
"Not Today Satan" Cross Stitch
$36
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Trixie Mattel Spinning Bow Enamel Pin
$20
from dragqueenmerch.com
Buy Now
"Sissy That Walk" Unisex T-Shirt
$19.50
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Greeting Card
RuPaul's Drag Race Aja/Valentina Card
$5.39
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Sashay Away" Tote Bag
$21
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Detox "#SorryBoutIt" Snapback
$32
from dragqueenmerch.com
Buy Now
Drinkin Game
RuPaul's Drag Race Drinking Game
$34.48
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Trixie Mattel Joke Shirt
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Activity Book
RuPaul's Drag Race Paper Doll Book
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Alaska Thunderf*ck Enamel Pin
$20
from dragqueenmerch.com
Buy Now
Makeup Bag
"Beat For the Gods" Zipper Pouch
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Letter Banner
"CONDRAGULATIONS" Letter Banner
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Entertainment GiftsRuPaulRuPaul's Drag RaceGift GuideHolidayTV
