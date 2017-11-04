 Skip Nav
15 Gift Ideas For People Who Are Still Obsessed With Sabrina the Teenage Witch

It's been 14 years since Sabrina the Teenage Witch went off the air, but that doesn't mean we're over it. In fact, when we aren't using one of Salem Saberhagen's famous zingers with our friends, you can probably find us on our couch with a bucket of popcorn binge-watching the '90s show on Hulu. And we're sure we're not the only ones. So this holiday season, why don't you give one of your loved ones a gift they'll actually want and love? And while you're at it, pick up something for yourself!

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Complete Series DVD
$38
Buy Now
"Salem Is My Homeboy" T-shirt
$22
Buy Now
Sabrina the Teenage Witch Logo Mug
$16
Buy Now
Sabrina the Teenage Witch Doll
$37
Buy Now
Salem Saberhagen Watercolor Art Print
$4
Buy Now
Sabrina the Teenage Witch Soundtrack
$8
Buy Now
Sabrina the Teenage Witch T-shirt
$40
Buy Now
Sabrina the Teenage Witch Magic Handbook
$17
Buy Now
"I Urge You" Sticker
$3
Buy Now
Sabrina the Teenage Witch Trading Cards
$3
Buy Now
Sabrina the Teenage Witch Playstation Video Game
$13
Buy Now
Musings of Salem Throw Pillow
$20
Buy Now
Harvey Kinkle Doll
$34
Buy Now
"I Urge You" iPhone Case
$25
Buy Now
